Newcastle United transfer rumours: Magpies offered 21-year-old striker for €15m – one to watch at AFCON with West Ham also interested
Newcastle United are searching for striker reinforcements this month and Marseille's Bamba Dieng is the latest player to be linked with a move to St James’s Park.
Eddie Howe is keen to bring in strikers this January with top scorer Callum Wilson currently out injured.
And 21-year-old forward Dieng has been offered to Newcastle for €15million, according to Sky Sports. West Ham United and Serie A side Atalanta have also been credited as a potential destination for the Senegalese international.
Dieng is currently with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations and would be unavailable to play at club level until February.
He signed for Marseille in 2020 after impressing for Diambars in his home country. So far this season, Dieng has scored four goals in seven Ligue 1 appearances, he has also been used seven times as a substitute.
Meanwhile, Newcastle are also reportedly looking at Liverpool’s Divock Origi, Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke, Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell and Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah as potential cover for Wilson.
The Telegraph have reported that United have stepped up their pursuit of attacking targets in Wilson’s absence with the four aforementioned players under consideration.
But rumours of a €70million move for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic have been played down with no offer being made just yet. Vlahovic is also understood to prefer a move to a club who will be competing in the Europa League or Champions League next season, according to CBS journalist Ben Jacobs.
Newcastle have already made one signing so far this January transfer window with Kieran Trippier arriving from Atletico Madrid for a reported £12million fee plus add-ons.