Newcastle United transfer rumours: Magpies tipped to challenge Southampton for £16m defender, West Ham battle Crystal Palace for starlet

The Burton clash was the side's last friendly match on the road, before they return to St James' Park to take on fellow top tier side Norwich City in their final warm-up game for the new season a week on Saturday.

The Magpies have experienced a pre-season of mixed fortunes thus far, with a couple of rocky results in the friendlies, and they're snow the only Premier League side yet to sign a single player this summer.

Meanwhile, Newcastle boss Steve Bruce was quizzed on whether he'd be looking to invest in a new striker this summer, following Andy Carroll's departure, and contended: “We’ve got Allan (Saint-Maximin), Joe(linton), (Miguel) Almiron. We’ve got Dwight (Gayle). We’ve got five.

“How many do you have in a squad of 22 outfield players?

“I’ve probably got to look at picking four goalkeepers in the squad, which is a little bit unheard of, but with the problems I’ve got there, that’s in the back of my mind at the minute.

“The midfield area is a must, in my opinion. We’ll look to try and strengthen there first. When everybody’s right, then I think we’ve got adequate cover up there.”

“I've said many times now, (target and former Magpies loan star Joe Willock is) Arsenal's player, Joe to decide. But there has to be a cut-off point where we can't wait forever.

“We’ve one or two other options, of course, which would be wrong if I didn't. Obviously, Joe’s our first choice. We’re encouraged to keep bashing away, but there comes a cut-off point, yeah.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below…

1. Foxes set to expand stadium Leicester City have announced plans to expand their stadium by 8,000 seats, to take their overall capacity up to the 40,000 mark. The Foxes will play Europa League football this season, after missing out on the Champions League by just one point. (BBC Sport)

2. Saints snap up Simeu Southampton have completed the £1.5m signing of teenage centre-back Dynel Simeu from Chelsea. The 19-year-old, who has been capped at youth level for England, grew up in Southampton, and will initially join up with the reserve side. (Club website)

3. Grimes garners new admirers Brighton and Watford are the latest sides to be credited with an interest in Swansea City skipper Matt Grimes. The midfield playmaker is expected to leave the Welsh side this summer, after they failed to secure promotion last season. (Football Insider)

4. Clarets favourites to sign Gunner Burnley have been named the favourites to sign Arsenal's versatile, £20m-rated man Ainsley Maitland-Niles, ahead of the likes of Crystal Palace and Wolves. The 23-year-old looks set to leave the Gunners in the pursuit of first-team football this summer. (SkyBet)