But, according to the Mirror, this could well be the last season we see Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie in black and white.

A report in the publication claims United are set for a complete summer overhaul, with a number of key players entering the final years of their contract.

And while Ritchie and Shelvey are seen as first-team mainstays at United, the top brass may look to cash in on the duo before their stock dips too low.

Shelvey revealed just last week he was close to a summer departure with West Ham United keen on a £15million deal for the former England international.

Meanwhile, Ritchie has previously been linked with a move back to former club Bournemouth.

The sales of the duo and departure of a number of other players – the likes of Javier Manquillo – could well supplement another transfer spending pot of around £50million.

It is understood money is also available to Bruce in January if United feel the need to strengthen their ranks, especially with the club looking like being closer to the bottom end of the table than the middle.

The Mirror report also states Isaac Hayden, Shelvey, Ritchie and DeAndre Yedlin are pencilled in for talks about their futures, but the situation is regarded as fluid at this stage.

The Gazette understands Martin Dubravka could also be rewarded with an improved, extended deal to keep the Slovakian international on Tyneside. Sean Longstaff is another who could benefit with a pay rise after Manchester United came sniffing in the summer.

Longstaff, whose younger brother Matty Longstaff is also part of the first-team group, is thought to be valued at around £50million by the United hierarchy.