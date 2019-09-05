NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - MARCH 31: General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Huddersfield Town at St. James Park on March 31, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

The NINE Newcastle United players out of contract this season – and the surprise THREE who are NOT

Newcastle United have NINE players out of contract at the end of the 2019/20 season – FIVE of those can be classed as key members of the first-team squad.

By Liam Kennedy
Thursday, 05 September, 2019, 17:00

Here’s a list of the group of players head coach Steve Bruce will have discuss the future with – and the three he might wish to be having those conversations with.

1. Andy Carroll

He might not have kicked a ball for United yet but the clock is already ticking on the future of Andy Carroll. He does have a clause inserted in his one-year Magpies deal, though. If he plays, he's likely to stay. Should return for United after the break.

2. Ki Sung-Yueng

Ki Sung-yeung is a player on the edges of the first-team setup under head coach Bruce. This is the final year of his two years on Tyneside. If squads are anything to go by, won't be hanging around much longer either.

3. Jetro Willems

The left-back is on a one-season loan deal from Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga. A deal that could well be made permanent, should he prove his worth.

4. Jamie Sterry

Not in Steve Bruce's Premier League 25 - and the player is unlikely to have future on Tyneside. Impressed in pre-season but United are stacked at right back - they have THREE in their top flight group.

