Here’s a list of the group of players head coach Steve Bruce will have discuss the future with – and the three he might wish to be having those conversations with.
1. Andy Carroll
He might not have kicked a ball for United yet but the clock is already ticking on the future of Andy Carroll. He does have a clause inserted in his one-year Magpies deal, though. If he plays, he's likely to stay. Should return for United after the break.
2. Ki Sung-Yueng
Ki Sung-yeung is a player on the edges of the first-team setup under head coach Bruce. This is the final year of his two years on Tyneside. If squads are anything to go by, won't be hanging around much longer either.
3. Jetro Willems
The left-back is on a one-season loan deal from Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga. A deal that could well be made permanent, should he prove his worth.
4. Jamie Sterry
Not in Steve Bruce's Premier League 25 - and the player is unlikely to have future on Tyneside. Impressed in pre-season but United are stacked at right back - they have THREE in their top flight group.
