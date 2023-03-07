Newcastle United transfer target advised by Claudio Cacapa over £35m move

Guimaraes spoke to Brazilian countryman Cacapa, a coach at Olympique Lyonnais, before joining the club last January. Cacapa – who had spent two years on Tyneside during his playing career – spoke to the midfielder about the club’s fanbase – and the atmosphere at St James’s Park.

“He told me about the fans – the craziest fans in the world! – and the atmosphere at St James’ Park,” said Guimaraes, who collected the North East Football Writers’ Association’s Player of the Year trophy on Sunday.

"He told me he played there before the new owners, and the atmosphere was amazing. He said ‘you can imagine (the atmosphere) now with the new owners, the new ambitions. You can go there, you will take a big decision in your career’.”

Guimaraes helped Newcastle stay up this season after a stunning first few months in English football.

The 25-year-old has helped the club climb the Premier League table this term, and his efforts were recognised by the region’s football writers at Ramside Hall, Durham, on Sunday.

“It means a lot for me,” said 25-year-old. “It’s my first individual trophy in England. I think it’s amazing, because the votes come from journalists, people that work in football for a long time.

“I’m very happy and very proud. I would like to say thanks to Eddie, and my team-mates as well. Without them, this would never have happened.

