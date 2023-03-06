Guardiola spoke about Howe’s side after Manchester City’s 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday – and he singled out one “world-class” visiting player.

“An exceptional holding midfielder,” said Guiardopla of Bruno Guimaraes. “Bruno Guimaraes is, wow, top-class player.”

Newcastle fans have known for for some time that Guimaraes really is an extraordinary holding midfielder.

And their concern is whether the club can hold on to the 25-year-old in the long term – as there aren’t many like him in world football.

Guimaraes was last night presented with the North East Football Writers’ Association’s Player of the Year award after an incredible first 12 months at United following his move from Olympique Lyonnais.

The Brazil international collected the trophy with his girlfriend Ana Lidia Martins and his father Dick Gomez at the association’s annual dinner, which raises money for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.

Bruno Guimaraes with the North East Football Writers' Association's Player of the Year trophy at Ramside Hall, Durham. (Pic: Sir Bobby Robson Foundation)

“It means a lot for me,” said Guimaraes. “It’s my first individual trophy in England. I think it’s amazing, because the votes come from journalists, people that work in football for a long time.

“I’m very happy and very proud. I would like to say thanks to Eddie, and my team-mates as well. Without them, this would never have happened. Of course, I’m very, very happy and proud to be here.”

Complete player

Fans are very happy Guimaraes, am athletic, technically-gifted and fiercely-competitive player with an eye for a pass and a goal, is a United player.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 08: Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes celebrates his second goal against Brentford earlier this season.

Guimaraes is contracted to the club until 2026, but a new deal is on the agenda. The hope on Tyneside is that Guimaraes can achieve his ambitions at Newcastle.

Thankfully, Guimaraes, in the team beaten by Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final last month, believes that he can win things at the fifth-placed club, which was taken over in late 2021.

And Guimaraes has reiterated his determination to help the club win its first major trophy since the 1969 Fairs Cup triumph.

“I think we can,” said Guimaraes. “We’re doing well. If we see what we did last season, we were a team that was fighting against relegation. Now we got to a final. Unfortunately, we didn’t get it, but now we’re fighting for Champions League.

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes reacts to the club's Carabao Cup final defeat last month.

“What makes me happy is knowing that this is just the first year. We have the potential to be a giant in the world. I’m happy and proud to be part of the revolution of the team, of the city, of everyone, because the city is about football.

“I can feel it since I signed for the club. This is very special for me.”

Asked if he could see himself staying at St James’ Park for a “long time”, Guimaraes said: “Yeah, I think about it.

“When I signed, (I thought) I would like to put my name in the club’s story. I think I’m doing it, but, of course, to get my name there, I need to win a title. I know what a title means for the club’s story.

“People grow up and they never see Newcastle as champions. My motivation here is to win a title for the club.”

Google history

Guimaraes had Googled the club’s history before joining in a deal worth more than £35million. He also spoke with a number of his England-based Brazil team-mates – and former United defender Claudio Cacapa.

Asked what he knew about Newcastle when he joined, Guimaraes said: “I put some things into Google!

“I spoke with Claudio Cacapa. He was working with me when I was playing in Lyon. He told me some things about the club, the city.

“I always had the ambition to play in the Premier League. I know about the new owners, the new players, the new manager. I think I got the right decision to be here.

“I spoke Alisson, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, and they told me that it was an ‘annoying’ place to play! They said it was the most difficult place to play away.”

Newcastle have made it difficult for visitors this season, though the team has struggled for goals of late and goes into Sunday’s home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on the back of three successive defeats.

Still, the progress made this season is undeniable given that the team was in the relegation zone when Guimaraes joined.

Asked if the progress made by United had been quicker than expected, Guimaraes said: “Yeah, of course. It’s too quick, but I think we have the players to do it.

"We have a good manager. I’m sure that in the future he will be the England manager, because he’s an amazing guy, an amazing manager. To be honest, this (the pace of progress), surprises me a little, but I’m so happy to be part of this.

"What made me happy is to know it’s just the first year. This club will be in the Champions League every year in the future.”

Pep talk

Guardiola – who also praised Howe’s team after the game – spoke to Guimaraes at the Etihad Stadium, where Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva were on target for the Premuer League champions.

"He told me that I was a good player,” said Guimaraes, who went to the World Cup with Brazil late last year. This makes me happy, because, for me, he’s the best manager that I’ve seen. This makes me very happy. That’s it, that’s this conversation, not more.”

