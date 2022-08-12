The 16-year-old midfielder has been a free agent since his contract at Southampton expired at the end of June.
Dibling trained with The Saints’ first team last season having impressed for the club’s academy sides.
Newcastle were one of several admirers of the England youth international, who scored a remarkable hat-trick against their Under-23s side at St James’s Park back in April.
But it appears Chelsea have won the race for the promising youngster’s signature.
Dibling confirmed the move on Instagram with a photo and caption stating: “Just want to say a massive thank you to all the staff and players at Southampton for these last 10 years at the club. I’m forever grateful for the opportunities that have been handed to me and wish the club all the best.
"I’m excited to join Chelsea and can’t wait to get started.”