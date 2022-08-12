Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 16-year-old midfielder has been a free agent since his contract at Southampton expired at the end of June.

Dibling trained with The Saints’ first team last season having impressed for the club’s academy sides.

Newcastle were one of several admirers of the England youth international, who scored a remarkable hat-trick against their Under-23s side at St James’s Park back in April.

Yannick Numbisie (L) of Germany U16's challenges Tyler Dibling (R) of England U16's during the UEFA Development Tournament U16 match between U16 England vs U16 Germany at Estadio Municipal de Vila Real de Santo Antonio on February 12, 2022 in Vila Real de Santo Antonio, Portugal. (Photo by Ricardo Nascimento/Getty Images for DFB)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But it appears Chelsea have won the race for the promising youngster’s signature.

Dibling confirmed the move on Instagram with a photo and caption stating: “Just want to say a massive thank you to all the staff and players at Southampton for these last 10 years at the club. I’m forever grateful for the opportunities that have been handed to me and wish the club all the best.