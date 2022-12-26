Leicester’s top scorer James Maddison has been ruled out of the match at The King Power Stadium due to a knee injury. The 26-year-old has been the subject of plenty of transfer interest from Newcastle after the club tried to sign him in the summer.

The Magpies had two bids rejected by Leicester in the summer. Maddison has since impressed for The Foxes this season with seven goals and four assists which helped him earn a call-up to the England World Cup squad.

Although Maddison didn’t play a minute in Qatar, he did speak with Newcastle’s players in the England squad. He admitted to enjoying ‘banter’ with the likes of Nick Pope, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier while looking ahead to the Boxing Day match.

Unfortunately both Maddison and Wilson, who were former team-mates at Coventry City, have been ruled out of the match due to a knee issue and illness respectively.

Ahead of the Boxing Day match, Howe was asked about Maddison with the midfielder having just 18 months left on his current deal.

“I have full respect for him and his abilities,” said United’s head coach. “I have seen him grow from a Football League player to a Premier League player. He’s been brilliant.

