Newcastle United transfer target set for talks this week after initial approach turned down

The 20-year-old striker has been subject to plenty of interest from across the Premier League after scoring nine goals in 38 appearances while on loan at Southampton last season.

West Ham United and Everton have both enquired about the Albanian forward while Newcastle’s initial approach to loan the player was turned down by Chelsea.

Newcastle United target Armando Broja in action for Southampton (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

According to The Express, Blues co-owner Todd Boehly will meet with Broja this week to discuss his future.

To secure Broja, Newcastle would have to make an offer to sign the striker on a permanent deal. Everton have reportedly discussed a potential £30million move while West Ham are contemplating making an offer.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel wants to take a closer look at Broja ahead of the new Premier League season before making a decision. But the Slough-born striker is keen to have his future sorted as he looks to secure regular first-team football in the Premier League.

After distancing themselves from a move for Reims forward Hugo Ekitike, Newcastle have highlighted Broja as an alternative player to compete with Callum Wilson and Chris Wood for the striking position at St James’s Park.

His versatility at being able to play out wide would also provide another option for Eddie Howe, who is looking to strengthen his options out wide.