Newcastle United transfer target signs new five-year deal
Newcastle United transfer target Andrey Santos has agreed a new five-year deal with Vasco da Gama.
Reports from Brazil claimed that Newcastle United made contact with Vasco da Gama about the highly-rated teenager.
TNT Sports have reported that United are one of several clubs interested in the 18-year-old midfielder, who is currently plying his trade in Brazil’s second tier.
Flamengo and Barcelona have also approached Vasco da Gama regarding the player’s availability.
Despite his tender age, Santos has been a regular in the Brazilian Serie B and has scored five goals in 23 appearances so far in 2022.
Following the interest, he has since signed a new five-year deal with Vasco.
Following the success of signings such as Bruno Guimaraes and the transformation of Joelinton at Newcastle, the club have been eyeing more Brazilian talent.
Head of recruitment Steve Nickson travelled to South America over the summer to take a closer look at Santos forward Angelo Gabriel but the club refrained from making an offer.