Newcastle United transfer target signs new five-year deal

Newcastle United transfer target Andrey Santos has agreed a new five-year deal with Vasco da Gama.

By Dominic Scurr
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 7:00 am

Reports from Brazil claimed that Newcastle United made contact with Vasco da Gama about the highly-rated teenager.

TNT Sports have reported that United are one of several clubs interested in the 18-year-old midfielder, who is currently plying his trade in Brazil’s second tier.

Flamengo and Barcelona have also approached Vasco da Gama regarding the player’s availability.

Marinho (R) of Flamengo competes for the ball with Andrey dos Santos of Vasco da Gama during a match between Flamengo and Vasco da Gama as part of Campeonato Carioca 2022 at Estadio Olímpico Nilton Santos on March 06, 2022 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Despite his tender age, Santos has been a regular in the Brazilian Serie B and has scored five goals in 23 appearances so far in 2022.

Following the interest, he has since signed a new five-year deal with Vasco.

Following the success of signings such as Bruno Guimaraes and the transformation of Joelinton at Newcastle, the club have been eyeing more Brazilian talent.

Head of recruitment Steve Nickson travelled to South America over the summer to take a closer look at Santos forward Angelo Gabriel but the club refrained from making an offer.

