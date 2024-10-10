Harvey Barnes | Getty Images

Newcastle United have the chance to conduct transfer business in January

Newcastle United ‘could’ look to ‘sell’ winger Harvey Barnes in the future, according to former Manchester United and Aston Villa senior scout Mick Brown. The attacker has been with the Premier League side since joining them in 2023.

The Toon Army have a decision to make regarding his long-term future at the club. He is under contract until June 2028 and is valued at £29million on Transfermarkt.

In this latest update regarding the Newcastle man, transfer expert Brown has told Football Insider: “They’ve got Barnes who they could cash in on. It’s an interesting one because they’ve had their issues with PSR and in terms of buying anybody, so they need to sell somebody.

“Well, the main people they can sell are their star players, and they don’t want to do that. Barnes seems to have an impact when he plays, but then he’ll be benched or taken off. I’ve heard there a plenty of people keeping an eye on his situation after the way he’s started the season and I wouldn’t be surprised if somebody makes a move.

“They’ll look at it and think they could raise some money from his sale if someone comes in. Then, they’re looking at getting Leroy Sane on a free, so to get money for Barnes and then get Sane as his replacement is certainly a possibility.“

Praise from Newcastle United boss

Barnes has scored three goals in nine games so far this season for Newcastle in all competitions. He scored the winner away at Wolves last month and his boss Eddie Howe said: “His qualities are unbounded and he is a goalscoring winger and there are not many around. He is one of the best finishing wingers I’ve seen. Quality goalscoring wingers are few and far between and as long as he stays fit he is going to be a key player for us this season.”

The Burnley-born man has one cap under his belt for the England national team, having previously represented the Three Lions at Under-20 and Under-21 levels.

Barnes started his career at Leicester City and rose up through their academy. He went on to play 187 games for the Foxes in all competitions and scored 45 goals, as well as having loan spells away from the King Power Stadium with MK Dons, Barnsley and West Brom to get some experience.

Newcastle landed him last year to bolster their attacking options. He found the net on five occasions in the last campaign and had injury problems.

It would be a surprise to see him leave over the next year or two, especially due to the amount of minutes he is getting at the moment. However, selling him would free up space and funds in their ranks.

Howe’s side drew 0-0 away at Everton in their last outing before the international break. They missed a golden chance to beat the Toffees from the penalty spot but Anthony Gordon was denied by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford against his former club from 12 yards.