Hayden is looking for a new club ahead of Friday’s summer transfer deadline having been deemed surplus to requirements at St James’ Park. The midfielder moved away from the Newcastle area following his loan move to Norwich City last summer and has not returned for training this summer.

The 28-year-old’s spell at Norwich was hampered by injury which meant he was unable to trigger the performance-related obligation to buy clause in his loan deal.

The former Arsenal youngster looked set to join Luton Town after the Premier League newcomers made an approach to sign the player on loan. Hayden was understood to have travelled for his medical but the transfer ultimately collapsed.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards shed some light on the situation following his side’s Carabao Cup win over Gillingham.

“He’s someone we had a look at, clearly, there was interest,” Edwards admitted. “He’s a good player but unfortunately we couldn’t quite agree a deal. We can have a look and see what else we can do in the next couple of days.”

Hayden joined Newcastle from Arsenal in 2016 and has gone on to make 171 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals.

