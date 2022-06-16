The two clubs are competing for the 22-year-old, who had hoped to complete a move this week following the final 2021/22 fixture for Holland's Under-21 side.

Reports in Italy claim that Botman is sold on a move to Milan, but, according to La Voix du Nord, the club have offered €25-30million. Newcastle’s offer is almost €40million, according to the French publication.

Lille defender Sven Botman is a target for Newcastle United.

Botman – who was also a target in January – has previously described United, taken over late last year by an ambitious consortium, as a “nice project".

“Everyone says about Newcastle – it’s all about money,” said Botman. “But it’s a very nice project, if you look at where Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain started. I think it would be very nice to be part of that, but, of course, Milan is a beautiful club.”

Newcastle are also pursuing 19-year-old Stade de Reims striker Hugo Ekitike, who is available for transfer this summer.

The club signed defender Matt Targett in a £15million deal earlier this month. The 26-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at United from Aston Villa.

Howe is looking to add four or five players, in total, to his squad. A wide player is also a priority, while the club could also sign a goalkeeper.