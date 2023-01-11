Eddie Howe names a ‘strong’ bench

Newcastle made eight changes from the side that were beaten 2-1 at Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup over the weekend as Eddie Howe reverted back to the side that drew 0-0 with Arsenal a week prior.

After getting 45 minutes on Saturday, Newcastle record signing Alexander Isak was on the bench and ready to make an impact as he gets closer to full fitness while Allan Saint-Maximin returned as a substitute following illness.

Newcastle United's English defender Dan Burn celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the English League Cup quarter final football match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne in north-east England on January 10, 2023. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

While the strength of Newcastle’s bench may not quite be at the levels of some of the teams around them in the Premier League table just yet, it boasted over £120million worth of talent.

Fortunately, on this occasion, Howe didn’t have to rely on his substitutions in order to progress.

"Our bench looked very strong tonight – there was a good look about the group,” said the United head coach after the match.

“Maxi’s still feeling the effects of his illness, but he was well enough to take the field. I thought he did well when he came on tonight. We’re going to have to build up Alex slowly. The 45 minutes was great against Sheffield Wednesday, and today, he’s had a little taste again in front of the supporters, I thought he looked very sharp.”

Fans of Newcastle United show their support during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St James' Park on January 10, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle transfer update

Amid all of the pre-match buzz on what would prove to be a memorable night of scarf twirling and semi-final advancing at St James’s Park, Newcastle’s sporting director Dan Ashworth spoke to Sky Sports to provide a small transfer update.

Jamie Vardy of Leicester City reacts after a missed chance during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St James' Park on January 10, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

He said: “You get two opportunities in a season to change your squad and this is one of them,” he told Sky Sports. “It's a shorter one than the summer window, it would be remiss of us not to try and look at something and do something.

"We're clear what we want to do in the summer, if the right player comes along and the right opportunity then of course we will look at it.

"The second part of the club's strategy is looking at more emerging talent and younger players that sit outside of the 25-man squad.”

Newcastle’s goal ‘drought’ ends

Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes (C) reacts after missing a chance during the English League Cup quarter final football match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne in north-east England on January 10, 2023. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle had made it to the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup despite only two of the club’s players scoring goals in the competition this season. Jamaal Lascelles and Chris Wood scored at Tranmere Rovers back in August to help the Magpies come from behind to progress with a 2-1 win.

Since then, Howe's side advanced against Crystal Palace with a penalty shoot-out win following a goalless draw and thanks to an Adam Smith own goal in a 1-0 win over Bournemouth in the last-16. It had been almost five months since a Newcastle player actually scored in a competition the side had equalled their second best ever run in.

And the wait looked set to continue as Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimaraes both saw good chances go begging in the first half. The Magpies had 13 shots in total in the opening 45 minutes but couldn’t find the net.

Given their frustrations in front of goal in their previous three matches, there was a danger that would continue on Tuesday evening. But on the hour mark, up stepped local lad Dan Burn, charging into the box to pick up Joelinton’s pass before sliding the ball into the bottom right corner of the goal with his right foot.

St James’s Park erupted, the 30-year-old defender and boyhood Newcastle fan had just scored his first goal for the club in front of the Gallowgate to potentially send the side through to their first semi-final in 18 years.

It was no less than Newcastle deserved as they dominated the game in terms of chances as Joelinton put the game to bed just over 10 minutes later with a tidy finish from Miguel Almiron’s through ball.

Kieran Trippier’s warning

After going behind, Leicester prepared to make a bold attacking change with strikers Kelechi Ihenacho and Jamie Vardy both coming on. The pair had scored 217 goals for The Foxes between them and Newcastle’s matchday captain Kieran Trippier was already wary of the threat they could pose before they were even introduced.

As Vardy and Ihenacho stood on the touchline, Trippier turned to his defensive partners Fabian Schar and Sven Botman and gestured at the two strikers coming on. The England right-back suggested Leicester’s plan would be to play balls over the top to utilise their pace and energy.

Although Vardy would go on to miss two glaring chances to pull a goal back, Newcastle were able to deal with the new threat and secure a seventh clean sheet in eight matches.

Dan Burn’s wholesome moment

It was hard to miss Dan Burn’s dressing room antics after the match. Howe asked the defender to make a speech to his team-mates in front of the Sky Sports cameras and he proceeded to do an energetic dance ‘in the style of Jacob Murphy,’ according to the player himself.

But well after that, Burn got to enjoy a more private and personal moment with his friends and family. The defender emerged from the tunnel, walked through the mixed zone, telling reporters keen to speak with him, ‘I’ll be back, I just need to see my family first’, before walking over to his family’s box in the Gallowgate West Corner of the ground.

In doing so, the defender was met by loud cheers and applause from his family members that echoed around the virtually empty stadium. Our thoughts go out to Burn's dad, David, who unfortunately missed the match due to being on holiday!

