The Alexander Isak link to Newcastle United's expected first summer signing

Newcastle United are close to a deal for a promising teenage winger ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 6th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 15:24 BST

Newcastle United fans are hoping to see some big names and big talents arrive at St James’ Park this summer.

Eddie Howe is looking for quality over quantity in the summer transfer market.

And, to that end, United's recruitment team are working through lists of potential targets.

However, the club, which recruited 18-year-old forward Garang Kuol from Australian side Central Coast Mariners in January, is also looking at lesser-known talents across the country – and Europe.

'Imminent' deal

The club’s first summer signing could be 18-year-old winger Yankuba Mintel, who enjoyed a superb season at Danish club Odense.

Minteh was left out of the club’s squad for the season-ending game against Midtjylland at the weekend ahead of what is said to be an "imminent" £5.8million move to Newcastle.

It would be a club-record sale for the club.

Interestingly, Bjorn Wesstrom, Odense’s director of football, sold United striker Alexander Isak to Borussia Dortmund during his time at AIK Stockholm.

Minteh – who would most likely be loaned out next season if he joins the club – is comfortable on either wing.

Danish journalist Emil Plovgaard said: "His best position is at right wing, but he's versatile, so can easily cover the left wing also.

"He's lightning fast, and likes to dribble. He needs to improve in front of goal to take the next step forward."

Instant impact

The Gambian quickly made his mark at Odense last season. Minteh scored a winner for his team on his debut, a seven-minute cameo, against champions Copenhagen last September.

Minteh ended the campaign with four league goals to his name, and his breakthrough didn’t go unnoticed in his homeland.

Bakary Bojang, Minteh's agent, revealed his nickname in Gambian when speaking in a recent documentary.

“If you say Minteh’s name in Gambia, it’s possible that no one will recognise him,” said Bojang. “If you say Messi instead, they will immediately think of Minteh.”