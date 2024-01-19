Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bayern Munich have shortlisted Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier as a potential January signing.

The 33-year-old joined Newcastle two-years ago and has played a crucial role in Eddie Howe's side since. The England international has made 79 appearances for Newcastle, scoring three goals.

According to various reports, Bayern are keen on Trippier as Thomas Tuchel looks to bring in a right-back this transfer window.

The Bayern boss said: "We are looking for a right-back who is strong in duels. We’ll see if something is possible.

"Nous Mazraoui is at the Africa Cup, but we have also gotten used to Konrad Laimer at right-back, even though it’s not his best position. If there’s an opportunity on the market, we’ll take it. Otherwise, things will stay this way."

Kieran Trippier impressed against Manchester City despite being beaten by Oscar Bobb's late winner.

The Bundesliga champions have already signed two of Trippier's former Tottenham Hotspur team-mates this season - Harry Kane and Eric Dier. Last year, Trippier signed a contract extension at Newcastle until June 2025. Bayern currently sit second in the Bundesliga, four points behind Bayer Leverkusen, and have progressed to the last-16 of the Champions League.

Newcastle strengthened the right-back position over the summer with the signing of Tino Livramento from Southampton. The 21-year-old is viewed as a long-term replacement for Trippier and has impressed when in the side this season.

Trippier has had an inconsistent season on the whole for United. Despite registering eight assists and creating more chances than any player in the side, a recent tough run of results has seen the experienced defender make several mistakes that have proven costly for his side.