'100% fit' - Newcastle United boost for 'outstanding' player after injury blow - set to start v Fulham

Alexander Isak has enjoyed an impressive start to 2024 with Newcastle United.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 19th Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT
Alexander Isak is close to being back to full fitness after playing through a groin injury for Newcastle United.

A lack of options up front for The Magpies forced head coach Eddie Howe to start Isak regularly despite the striker not being '100% fit'. But the 24-year-old has still managed to be in fine goalscoring form for Newcastle with five goals in his last four appearances since returning to the starting line-up.

Isak scored his 14th goal of the season in the 3-2 defeat to Manchester City over the weekend and became the first Newcastle player to score 10 goals in consecutive Premier League seasons since Demba Ba in 2012-13.

Next up for Newcastle is a trip to Fulham in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, January 27 (7pm kick-off). Isak is likely to start the match with Callum Wilson closing in on a return from a calf injury.

Assessing Isak's fitness, Howe said: “He's probably getting back to 100 per cent fit – I wouldn't say he's totally there yet. He's had his own injury troubles this season, but the last two performances [against Sunderland and Manchester City] and he goals that he's scored offers a glimpse, really, of his capabilities.

“He is really the all-round striker, in my opinion."

And Howe still believes the best is yet to come from Newcastle's £63million record signing.

"Alex is an outstanding individual," Howe added. "He can go on, I think, to achieve incredible things in his career. He's got so much more to offer."

