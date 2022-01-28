Here is a round-up of today’s Newcastle United transfer and news stories…

Bruno deal getting finalised

Newcastle’s head of recruitment Steve Nixon is in Brazil to seal the £33.3million plus add-ons signing of Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (C) kicks the ball past Lyon's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes during the French L1 football match between Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) and Olympique Lyonnais at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on September 19, 2021. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Nixon is in Belo Horizonte to prepare the paperwork and oversee the contract signing process. Guimaraes is currently away with Brazil on international duty and is set to take his Newcastle medical in his home country before joining up with his new team next month.

He is set to wear the number 39 shirt for The Magpies.

Bakker deal unlikely

Newcastle’s pursuit of left-back Michel Bakker from Bayer Leverkusen has stalled with a deal unlikely to be completed, according to The Mail Online’s Craig Hope.

The club remain interested in Brighton & Hove Albion’s left-sided defender Dan Burn but have so far been unable to come to an agreement with their Premier League rivals for the 29-year-old.

Magpies in talks with Arsenal for Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is a potential target for Newcastle as the transfer window draws to a close. The Magpies are interested in signing the 22-year-old on a permanent deal, with talks under way.

Nketiah hasn’t scored in the Premier League for The Gunners this season but has five goals in as many matches in the Carabao Cup.

The young forward is out of contract in the summer and Newcastle have been monitoring the player for some time.

Lingard loan still possible?

According to The Times, Jesse Lingard’s move to Newcastle from Manchester United on loan could still be resurrected. Newcastle were put off by Man United’s £12million bonus should Lingard join on loan and they remain in the Premier League.

But the bonus is negotiable and The Magpies are looking to get that figure down and come to an agreement as Lingard is open to the move after seeing his first team opportunities limited at Old Trafford this season.

Youngster’s loan spell cut short

Newcastle defender Lewis Cass will return from his loan spell at League Two club Port Vale after sustaining a serious ankle injury in training this week.

The 21-year-old joined Port Vale on a season long loan in the summer and has made 22 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring once.

A Port Vale club statement read: “Port Vale Football Club can confirm that Lewis Cass sustained an injury during training that has cut his season short.

The 21-year-old suffered a freak injury in training on Thursday afternoon and it has been confirmed that he has suffered two ligament tears in his ankle.”

Valiants manager Darrell Clarke said: "It's a real real blow for us and Lewis to be honest, it looks like he'll be going back to Newcastle for his rehab and we wish him well.

"He has been outstanding for us, he's served the club with massive credit, the fans loved him, I loved him and we all wish him a speedy recovery."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.