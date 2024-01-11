Newcastle United transfers: CEO Darren Eales has responded to speculation linking the club with Saudi Pro League players.

Newcastle United have 'no intention' to do business with any PIF-owned Saudi Pro League clubs this January transfer window.

The Magpies have been linked with a number of Saudi Pro League players, former Premier League stars Ruben Neves and Aleksandar Mitrovic, who are currently at Al Hilal. Al Hilal are one of four Saudi Pro League clubs who, like Newcastle, are majority-owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

Mitrovic has been in prolific form for the Saudi Pro League leaders with 25 goals in 26 appearances in all competitions while Neves has been a regular starter in midfield since his £47million summer move from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

While Newcastle voted against proposals to ban related-party loan deals ahead of the January transfer window, the club's chief executive officer Darren Eales made the club's stance clear.

“No, there is no intention as things stand to do any loans from the PIF clubs in Saudi Arabia," he admitted.

Aleksandar Mitrovic of Al Hilal celebrates victory after the Saudi Pro League match between Al Fayha and Al-Hilal at Prince Faisal Bin Fahad on December 29, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

And when pressed on PIF's multi-club ownership model in relation to Newcastle, Eales added: "From our perspective, we’re looking at a lot of different projects and so that’s something we would continue to look at but not something that comes to mind at the moment. Fairly preliminary at the moment."

But without any sanctions preventing Newcastle from doing deals with other PIF-owned clubs, head coach Eddie Howe admitted he would be 'open' to any deals that would improve his side.