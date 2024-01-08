Newcastle United are back in Premier League action at the weekend when they host Manchester City.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United host Manchester City this weekend aiming to get their Premier League campaign back on track after faltering in the league in recent times. However, they will come up against a City side that have been buoyed by the return of Kevin De Bruyne.

De Bruyne hasn’t featured in the league for the reigning champions since being injured against Burnley on the opening day of the season, however, the Belgian was introduced in the 57th minute of their FA Cup win over Huddersfield Town on Sunday as Pep Guardiola’s side ran out comfortable 5-0 winners.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 32-year-old even recorded an assist during his time on the pitch and after the game, De Bruyne posted a picture on social media of him back in action with the caption: ‘Guess who’s back?’.

Newcastle United were defeated by a De Bruyne-less Manchester City side at the Etihad Stadium back in August, but they were able to exact their revenge a little over a month later when they knocked the Citizens out of the Carabao Cup at St James’ Park. Both games finished 1-0 with Julian Alvarez and Alexander Isak grabbing the winning goals for each side respectively.