Newcastle United sent three-word warning as Manchester City star makes injury return after four months out
Newcastle United are back in Premier League action at the weekend when they host Manchester City.
Newcastle United host Manchester City this weekend aiming to get their Premier League campaign back on track after faltering in the league in recent times. However, they will come up against a City side that have been buoyed by the return of Kevin De Bruyne.
De Bruyne hasn’t featured in the league for the reigning champions since being injured against Burnley on the opening day of the season, however, the Belgian was introduced in the 57th minute of their FA Cup win over Huddersfield Town on Sunday as Pep Guardiola’s side ran out comfortable 5-0 winners.
The 32-year-old even recorded an assist during his time on the pitch and after the game, De Bruyne posted a picture on social media of him back in action with the caption: ‘Guess who’s back?’.
Newcastle United were defeated by a De Bruyne-less Manchester City side at the Etihad Stadium back in August, but they were able to exact their revenge a little over a month later when they knocked the Citizens out of the Carabao Cup at St James’ Park. Both games finished 1-0 with Julian Alvarez and Alexander Isak grabbing the winning goals for each side respectively.
De Bruyne has tasted defeat just once against Newcastle United during his career in England, winning nine and drawing three of his 13 appearances against the Magpies. He also enjoys a brilliant record in front of goal having scored three times and assisted a further seven goals for his teammates. Before their Carabao Cup win against City in September, Newcastle had lost eight of their last nine meetings against Saturday’s opponents.