Newcastle United eye double Leeds United swoop

Newcastle United could be set for a transfer raid following Leeds United’s relegation to the Championship. The Magpies are admirers of midfielder Tyler Adams after the 24-year-old’s solid debut season in the Premier League.

But recent reports from 90min claim Newcastle are also eying Adams’ Leeds and United States international team-mate Brendan Aaronson. Both players are set to leave Elland Road this summer after only one season.

Leeds signed Adams from RB Leipzig last summer for £20million and he went on to make 24 Premier League appearances before having his season cut short due to a thigh injury. Attacking-midfielder Aaronson scored once in 36 appearances for Leeds last season after signing from Red Bull Salzburg for just shy of £25million.

Adams has reportedly told Leeds of his desire to remain in the Premier League amid interest from the likes of Newcastle, Manchester United, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

£30m Newcastle United bid expected for Aston Villa and Manchester City transfer target

Arsenal are reportedly braced for a bid for left-back Kieran Tierney this summer amid interest from a host of Premier League clubs.

Newcastle are understood to be in pole position to sign the 26-year-old this summer with a bid in the region of £30million expected to be made by the end of the month, according to Football Insider.

Tierney has also attracted interest from Aston Villa while Manchester City have also been credited with considering an ambitious swap deal with Joao Cancelo.