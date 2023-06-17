Wilson came off the bench to replace Harry Kane on the hour mark with England already 3-0 up thanks to a Ferdinando Apap own goal, a Trent Alexander-Arnold strike and a Kane penalty. And in the closing stages of the match, the Newcastle striker won another penalty for England as his attempted cross was supposedly handed following a VAR check.

Kieran Trippier, who started the match, picked up the ball before handing it to his Newcastle team-mate who calmly converted his second England goal, four-and-a-half years after his first. It also saw Wilson become the first Magpies player to score for England’s senior team since Michael Owen against Russia in September 2007.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The almost 16-year gap between the goals coincides with United’s lull under the ownership of Mike Ashley.

Between the two goals, there had been a void of Newcastle players representing England on the international stage. Alan Smith was called-up in 2007, Andy Carroll in 2010 and Andros Townsend in 2016, but none managed to find the net while playing for Newcastle.

The Magpies have had a resurgence following the October 2021 takeover and now boast a few England stars in their squad. Right-back Trippier has been a regular for England over the last six years while goalkeeper Nick Pope often gets called-up into the squad though he is currently out injured.

Wilson’s form for Newcastle saw him earn a call-up for the World Cup in Qatar last year before he missed out on the March internationals. But a stunning end to the season saw the 31-year-old score a career high 18 Premier League goals in a season which was rewarded by an England recall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the match, Wilson took to Instagram to post: “3 more points closer to qualificationNice to get back on the scoresheet for [England]! .”