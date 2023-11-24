Newcastle United transfers: Eddie Howe has had his say on the failed Premier League vote to ban related-party loan deals this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe was 'very relaxed' regarding the outcome of the Premier League related-party loan vote that went in Newcastle United's favour on Tuesday.

Newcastle were one of eight clubs to vote against the ban along with Manchester City, Chelsea, Burnley, Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although 12 clubs voted in favour of the ban - including the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur - it required at least 14 in order to pass.

As a result, Newcastle United have permission to do any loan deals with the four Saudi Pro League clubs who are also majority-owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund - Al Hilal, Al Nassr, Al Ittihad and Al Ahli.

Rather than having sanctions in place to stop them, it means Newcastle still have access to a talented pool of Saudi Pro League players that are also available to all other Premier League clubs.

But it is likely that The Magpies will stay clear of doing such deals as Howe claimed the need to recruit new players could become 'less intense' should some key players return from injury over the next month or so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if he was happy the vote went in Newcastle's favour, Howe was quick to take focus away from his club. "You say Newcastle's favour, it was a Premier League vote, we're not the only club involved in that vote," he said. "I think the majority of clubs in the Premier League own other clubs around the world, so it's not solely on us, I don't think.

"Newcastle as a club had a view. We voted our way in the way we're allowed to and the vote came out on the side that it did.

"Just from my dealings with it, we're very relaxed on it. It's not the be-all and end-all for us.

"We've got a squad we really like. If we can get players fit before January, the need to recruit will become much less intense for us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe went on to insist that the result of the vote hasn't handed Newcastle any advantage heading into the January transfer window.

"I think it's the same for everybody," he added. "I understand the focus being solely on us, but it's not solely on us.

"This is a vote for all Premier League clubs. We'll be potentially allowed to recruit from a league, just like every Premier League club can as well. "There's no advantage in my eyes. We're the same as every other Premier League club." Looking ahead to the January transfer window, Howe admitted Newcastle may have to be reactive rather than proactive this time around.

"Certainly we're going to have to be reactive I think because we've got injuries in different areas of the squad, there's not necessarily one area, there's a few areas," the Newcastle head coach continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think that'll be a decision made towards the window opening, rather than now. To sort of form any plans now would be a mistake.