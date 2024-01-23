Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United want to keep their key players at the club this January transfer window.

Kieran Trippier has been strongly linked with a move to Bayern Munich in the final weeks of the window. The Bundesliga club are looking to sign a right-back and have targeted the England international.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle rejected an approach from Bayern over the weekend but Bild in Germany have reported that a final transfer decision will be made today (Tuesday, January 23). Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has added to the speculation by stating it is a 'complicated deal for Bayern'.

Romano tweeted his take on the situation: "Newcastle insist on their position: no plans to sell Kieran Trippier in January despite Bayern insistence in the recent days. It's [a] complicated deal for Bayern.

"Nordi Mukiele deal remains on for Bayern, talks with PSG are ongoing and he wants the move."

Kieran Trippier has been targeted by Bayern Munich.

Romano also addressed the speculation regarding interest in Magpies' striker Callum Wilson from AC Milan and Atletico Madrid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Callum Wilson won’t join AC Milan as their focus is on different positions with Giroud, Okafor and Jović doing very well," he tweeted. "Atlético Madrid will go for Moise Kean and not for Callum Wilson."

Wilson has made 10 starts for Newcastle so far this season and is currently second choice to Alexander Isak. But the 31-year-old is still an effective part of Eddie Howe's side having scored 26 goals since the start of last season, more than any other player in the squad.