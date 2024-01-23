Newcastle United target ‘closing in’ on transfer as West Ham set to swoop for ex-Leeds star
Newcastle United transfers: The Kalvin Phillips saga could be coming to an end with one Premier League club closing in on his signing.
and live on Freeview channel 276
West Ham are reportedly close to sealing a deal for Kalvin Phillips, with a decision over the midfielder’s future expected in the coming days. Despite links with Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham emerged as strong contenders for the former Leeds United man and negotiations between them and City are said to be at an ‘advanced stage’.
Phillips, who was an unused substitute for City at St James’ Park last time out, has made just ten appearances in all competitions this season and was free to leave the Etihad Stadium this month in search of regular first-team football. However, City’s demands of a £7m loan fee has proved to be a stumbling block and led to Newcastle United cooling their interest until City dropped their asking price.
TalkSport report that Phillips has agreed to join David Moyes’ side and will become a Hammers player until the end of the season once the two clubs can come to an agreement over the terms of a loan deal. A move to the London Stadium will allow the 28-year-old to play regularly and potentially increase his chances of being in Gareth Southgate’s starting XI for England’s Euro 2024 campaign.
Newcastle United, meanwhile, have seen their attempts to sign players this winter frustrated by financial constraints and their desire to work within the guidelines set out by FFP and PSR. The club will have to sell before signing anyone and have recently seen Kieran Trippier, Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson linked with moves away from Tyneside.