West Ham are reportedly close to sealing a deal for Kalvin Phillips, with a decision over the midfielder’s future expected in the coming days. Despite links with Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham emerged as strong contenders for the former Leeds United man and negotiations between them and City are said to be at an ‘advanced stage’.

Phillips, who was an unused substitute for City at St James’ Park last time out, has made just ten appearances in all competitions this season and was free to leave the Etihad Stadium this month in search of regular first-team football. However, City’s demands of a £7m loan fee has proved to be a stumbling block and led to Newcastle United cooling their interest until City dropped their asking price.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

TalkSport report that Phillips has agreed to join David Moyes’ side and will become a Hammers player until the end of the season once the two clubs can come to an agreement over the terms of a loan deal. A move to the London Stadium will allow the 28-year-old to play regularly and potentially increase his chances of being in Gareth Southgate’s starting XI for England’s Euro 2024 campaign.