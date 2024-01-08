Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has been linked with a potential return to Ligue 1.

According to various reports, French champions Paris Saint-Germain have enquired about Guimaraes - who is understood to have £100million release clause in his contract that will come into effect at the end of the season.

Guimaraes joined Newcastle from Lyon in 2022 for a total of £40million and has gone on to establish himself as a vital player in Eddie Howe's side. The Brazilian played a key role in helping The Magpies finish fourth in the Premier League last season and also dismantling PSG 4-1 at St James' Park in the Champions League back in October.

The 26-year-old extended his contract at St James' Park until 2028 earlier this season. And Newcastle head coach Howe was asked about the recent reports linking Guimaraes with a move away, with his response as you'd expect.

"When you're talking about your best players, you want to keep them at the football club as long as possible so that is certainly our aim," said The Magpies boss.

Guimaraes' performances at Newcastle have made him no stranger to transfer interest. In the summer of 2022, he had a conversation with Real Madrid as the La Liga giants identified potential replacements for Casemiro, who left to join Manchester United.

