Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Liverpool and England Under-21s star Harvey Elliott.

Various reports have linked the 22-year-old with an exit from Liverpool, with Newcastle United named among the teams interested. The Magpies are among the favourites to sign Elliott, though they are yet to formally register their interest.

Elliott enjoyed an excellent European Under-21 Championship with England, scoring five goals in six matches to help England retain their title. The midfielder was also named Player of the Tournament, an award won by Anthony Gordon following England Under-21s’ success two ago.

Elliott’s performances over the summer have helped generate interest over a potential move with his Under-21s teammate Jarell Quansah joining Bayer Leverkusen from Liverpool for £30million.

Liverpool set Harvey Elliott asking price

Elliott made just two Premier League starts for Liverpool last season which both came once the title was secured.

The Athletic have reported that Liverpool would want in excess of £50million for Elliott this summer. Alternatively, clubs could agree a cut-price deal of above £40million if Liverpool inserts a buy-back clause in the deal.

Elliott is open to leaving Liverpool to pursue regular first-team football and would prioritise a club competing in the Champions League, something Newcastle can offer.

But there are also options abroad for the former Fulham youngster, with Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig both credited with an interest. Leverkusen will be in the Champions League next season, while Leipzig missed out on Europe entirely having qualified for the Champions League in eight of the last nine seasons.

Newcastle United summer transfer priorities

Elliott’s versatility to play across the midfield, in an advanced role or even out wide will no-doubt appeal to Newcastle.

But a midfield addition is not yet a priority for Eddie Howe’s side as the club looks to sign a right-winger, a forward, a centre-back and a goalkeeper this summer.

Newcastle’s midfield is fiercely competitive with Joelinton, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes cementing their place as regular starters when fit. But with uncertainty over the futures of Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff, The Magpies could soon turn their attentions to midfield additions further down the line.

At the moment, Newcastle are looking to secure a deal to bring James Trafford to the club and are currently locked in negotiations with Burnley. The Magpies have also seen a bid £45million rejected by Nottingham Forest for winger Anthony Elanga but are considering making a fresh offer.

Newcastle’s pursuit of Joao Pedro has ended with the Brazilian agreeing to join Chelsea in a deal worth up to £60million. While unsuccessful, it shows the type of player the club are looking to sign as an alternative to Alexander Isak with Callum Wilson now officially out of contract at St James’ Park.

Liverpool are interested in signing Isak from Newcastle, who insist the striker is not for sale. Offering Elliott as a potential makeweight in a deal is understood to be a complete non-starter as Liverpool and Newcastle consider their next moves in the transfer market.