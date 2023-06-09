The 20-year-old forward twice turned down the opportunity to join Newcastle from Ligue 1 side Reims in January and June last year, joining PSG on loan instead. The youngster scored four goals in 32 appearances, but over half of those came off the bench for PSG during the 2022-23 campaign.

PSG have an option to buy Ekitike for £29.24million which they are set to exercise this summer before attempting to move him on. According to RMC Sport, PSG have informed Ekitike’s representatives that they are open to his departure this summer.

The Ligue 1 champions will either look to make a quick profit or loan the young forward out in order to get more experience. Ekitike reportedly grew frustrated with a lack of game-time at PSG due to being behind Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi in the pecking order.

While Messi has since left PSG and Neymar’s future is uncertain, the French club are looking to sign Marcus Thuram and Victor Osimhen this summer which would potentially limit Ekitike’s opportunities once more. Both Thuram and Osmihen have also been linked with moves to Newcastle.

After a difficult first few months in the French capital, Ekitike’s performances improved after the World Cup break as he featured in the starting line-up more frequently. A run of three goals in four matches between November and January were his only Ligue 1 goals of the season.

Newcastle twice sanctioned a move for Ekitike after identifying him as a top attacking target due to his age and impressive form at Reims. Despite United having a transfer offer accepted for the youngster, a deal never materialised due to agents’ fees described as ‘ridiculous’ by sources close to the club.

The Magpies moved on and signed Alexander Isak for a club record £63million fee instead.