Newcastle United are pushing ahead in their pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro.

Newcastle have reignited their interest in Joao Pedro after previously agreeing a deal to sign the Brazilian from Watford back in 2022. A £30million transfer fee and long-term contract were agreed but The Magpies pulled out of a deal as they turned to Alexander Isak instead.

Joao Pedro eventually ended up returning to the Premier League to join Brighton the following summer. The 23-year-old has scored 30 goals in 70 appearances for The Seagulls in all competitions.

But now Brighton are open to selling the three-time Brazil international, with a fee of around £60million mooted.

Joao Pedro wants Newcastle United move

Newcastle are looking to bolster their attacking options this summer with Callum Wilson expected to leave when his contract expires at the end of the month. Joao Pedro has been targeted as a versatile attacking player who can offer The Magpies an alternative to Alexander Isak while also being capable of playing in other attacking roles as a second-striker or left winger.

Brighton’s £60million valuation is understood not to have deterred Newcastle as they prepare to enter negotiations.

Newcastle United’s Joao Pedro ‘problem’

Newcastle have money to spend this summer, though they still have to be careful having been stung previously by the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

A £60million transfer fee would come close to breaking the club record £63million Newcastle paid for Isak to Real Sociedad back in 2022. While Isak has since proven himself as one of world football’s elite strikers, Joao Pedro is still some way off that level.

And that point was argued on the latest Geordie Journos discussion on YouTube.

Our Shields Gazette writer Dominic Scurr feels Newcastle would be overpaying for a player who does not instantly improve the starting line-up, and a right-winger or centre-back should be seen as a priority if premium funds are to be invested in a player.

“That's my problem,” Scurr said. “I think £60 million, which is the fee in the region we're talking, is a lot for a player who doesn't improve his start in XI, which Newcastle need to do.

“They haven't improved their starting XI since the signing of Sandro Tonali, and even then, they spent over a year to actually really feel that impact.

“I think £60million, to basically threaten to break Newcastle's record signing in Alexander Isak, to pay around that figure, you need to be signing some proven world-class talent, in my opinion, and really improving the starting line-up.

“I don't think João Pedro does that. I like him as a player, I think he's got a high ceiling, high technical ability. He has a bit of versatility. He can lead the line as a No. 9, he can play as a No. 10, he can even play off the left.

“But, you look at his stats, I think his stats are cloaked slightly. You can go, oh, he's scored 30 goals in 70 games for Brighton, a lot were in the Europa League against minnows, a lot were penalties. He has 30 goals [for Brighton], 15 penalties.

“50% of his goals for Brighton are penalties. You put Fabian Schar in that Brighton side on penalties; he gets double figures both seasons. So I just think his goalscoring record is not as good as people maybe make it out to be.

“You look, his one goal in 2025 from open play was against Southampton. The rest have been penalties, you have to go back to November since his last goal against a Premier League side, which was Bournemouth, from open play.

“Brighton were fighting for Europe and didn't use them in the final two games after he returned from suspension, which is another issue I have - attitude.

“He's got a red card and you're looking at him to be the dependable back-up to Alexander Isak, it's no use if he's getting suspended.”