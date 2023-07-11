Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga is set to leave the La Liga side this summer with a £34million release clause in his contract. The 21-year-old left the field in tears after scoring a brace against Barcelona to help Vigo keep their Spanish top flight status intact on the final day of the season last month.

Veiga ended the 2022-23 season having scored 11 goals in 36 La Liga appearances from midfield while also picking up the division’s player of the month award in February 2023. The young Spaniard has attracted interest from Newcastle as well as Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City after scoring 11 goals in 36 league appearances last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Man City and Chelsea are thought to still hold a tentative interest in the player, Liverpool have since distanced themselves from a deal after signing Dominki Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig for £61million.

Veiga has been away with Spain’s Under-21s side who were recently beaten 1-0 by England in the European Under-21 Championship final. Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon was part of the triumphant England squad and was named player of the tournament.

According to reports from Spain last month, Newcastle were understood to be closing in on a deal for Veiga - but those reports have since been proven premature.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that they player is entering a ‘key’ period with interested clubs considering making offers below the player’s relatively modest release clause. And Celta are expecting to be approached in the coming days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The player player is likely to leave this transfer window with the next few weeks set to be decisive.

Celta Vigo open their pre-season schedule against PIF-owned Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr featuring Cristiano Ronaldo. The match will take place on July 17 though its unclear whether Veiga will be involved.

While Newcastle have registered an interest in Veiga, the club’s current top target in Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes having already secured the signing of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan for £52million.