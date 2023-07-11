Newcastle United’s search for a striker last summer could have looked a lot different - according to one of their main targets. According to RB Salzburg striker Noah Okafor, the Magpies had a bid of €38m (£32.5m) rejected by the Austrian club for his services.

Speaking to the Say Less Podcast, Okafor revealed that his club had knocked back a bid from Newcastle and how they managed to retain his services despite further interest from the Premier League and Bundesliga. Okafor said: “I had a lot of offers, four or five for sure.

“Newcastle was there, West Ham was there, Dortmund a bit too. Suddenly it started, I had so many clubs.

“I think Newcastle bid 38 million euros. I didn’t even know. Salzburg always said ‘we want you to stay’.”

Okafor was among a host of strikers that were linked with a move to St James’ Park during the summer window. Hugo Ekitike, who would eventually go on to sign for PSG, was chief among those most linked with a move before the club opted to sign Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad.