Newcastle saw two bids for Maddison rejected by Leicester last summer but The Magpies are expected to come in with a third bid following The Foxes’ relegation from the Premier League. Leicester reportedly value the 26-year-old attacking-midfielder at around the £50million that fee could be negotiated.

United have identified Maddison as a top transfer target as they prepare for Champions Leaguefootball next season but will face competition for his signature from Tottenham Hotspur, who missed out on European qualification.

Maddison was at St James’ Park the night Newcastle confirmed their return to the Champions League as he came off the bench for Leicester in the 0-0 draw last month.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed both Spurs and Newcastle are ‘in the race’ to sign Maddison with negotiations set to take place soon. The transfer window for English clubs opens on Wednesday, June 14.

New Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has reportedly requested to sign Maddison this summer but Newcastle still have an advantage after monitoring the England international for the entire 2022-23 season. Despite Leicester’s relegation, Maddison made a significant contribution with 10 goals and nine assists in 30 Premier League appearances.

Newcastle head coach has also spoken highly of Maddison, but refrained from fuelling any transfer speculation.

“He’s been brilliant,” Howe said previously. “He has been a great advert for the Premier League, but he’s a Leicester City player – and I fully respect that.