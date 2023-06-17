The 18-year-old attacking-midfielder has been a regular for Rennais in Ligue 1 and the Europa League in 2022-23 with four goals in 34 appearances in all competitions.

According to iNews and the player’s agent - former Manchester United and Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre - Newcastle have registered their interest in the promising teenage talent.

The Magpies have reportedly scouted Doue and assessed the player’s situation but are yet to make a move. The player is valued at around £12million and has also attracted interest from the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Doue remains under contract at Stade Rennais until 2025 with no decision being made on his future so far. The versatile youngster can play in a number of positions in midfield and attack.

During the 2022-23 season, he was deployed in various roles including, central midfield, attacking midfield, No. 10 and down both flanks.

Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth is understood to be keen on Doue having already overseen a number of teenage arrivals at the club since his appointment last summer. The Magpies have completed one signing so far this transfer window with 18-year-old winger Yankuba Minteh joining from Danish side Odense Boldklub for a reported £7million.

The Gambian will join Dutch champions Feyenoord on loan for the 2023-24 season.