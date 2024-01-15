Newcastle United transfers: Joe White has officially returned to the club following a loan spell at Crewe Alexandra.

Newcastle United have decided to bring Joe White into the first-team set-up following his loan spell at Crewe Alexandra.

The 21-year-old's half-season loan at Crewe ended with a 2-1 win over Swindon Town in League Two on Saturday afternoon. Although Crewe are keen to extend White's stay until the end of the season, Newcastle's current injury situation leaves them short of options in midfield.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Joelinton has been ruled out for six weeks while there are no clear return dates for the likes of Elliot Anderson and Joe Willock while Sandro Tonali has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign due to a betting ban. It leaves Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff and 17-year-old Lewis Miley as the only available recognised central-midfielders in Eddie Howe's squad.

Reflecting on White's return, Howe said: "It is [an opportunity for him]. We've decided to bring Joe back and we'll see where he's at in terms of his development.

"He's done very well, especially latterly in his loan so I'm really pleased with Joe. He's a really highly-talented player who had certain things to work on in his loan and he's gone away and he's played regularly and started to contribute goals and assists.

"We'll bring him back and see where his game is at and then make a decision based on that with what we do with him."

Joe White played for Newcastle United in pre-season. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

White made 25 appearances for Crewe during his loan spell, scoring three goals and registering three assists. And Alex boss Lee Bell remains optimistic of striking a deal to bring the youngster back on loan for the remainder of the season.

"We’ve had a lot of talk [with Newcastle] this week and we feel we have hit somewhere that we can be confident enough that Joe will come back to us on loan," he said last week.

“Newcastle have their injury problems so Eddie Howe wants to have a look at him.

“That’s brilliant for Joe and I’ve told him he should be proud of that. He has been brilliant for us up to now, so let’s hope that can continue.”

