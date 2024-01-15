Chelsea make '31-goal' striker transfer announcement after 'very good' Newcastle United offer
Newcastle United transfers: Chelsea have confirmed the signing of a striker who snubbed a move to The Magpies following a two-week trial.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Chelsea have completed the signing of Jamaica international forward Dujuan Richards after agreeing a pre-contract deal with the teenager last season.
Richards, 18, spent two weeks on trial at Newcastle United in February 2023 and was offered a deal by The Magpies before opting to join Chelsea from the Phoenix Academy. Academy president Craig Butler confirmed the deal on social media last season despite Newcastle putting forward a 'very good' offer.
Richards progressed through the Phoenix Academy while also representing Kingston College where he registered '31 goals and 19 assists' in a season, according to Butler.
And now Chelsea have confirmed the signing in a short statement: "Dujuan Richards has officially completed his move to Chelsea from the Phoenix Academy.
"The Jamaica international signed for the Blues in the summer and trained with the first-team squad during our pre-season tour of the USA. Richards celebrated his 18th birthday in November and has now finalised his switch to Stamford Bridge."
Following his arrival, Richards told the Chelsea club website: "I’m so pleased to be here. My dream was always to sign a professional contract and to have the chance to do that here at Chelsea, it’s difficult to put into words the emotions. I just can’t wait to get started."
The young forward took to Instagram to post images of himself signing for Chelsea along with the caption: "New chapter."
Newcastle academy players Jordan Hackett and Amadou Diallo commented on the post with heart emojis while Lewis Miley 'liked' Richards' social media update.