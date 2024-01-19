Newcastle United transfers: Two new midfielders have been linked with The Magpies in the past 24 hours.

Newcastle United have reportedly shortlisted AFC Bournemouth midfielder Phillip Billing as a potential midfield addition.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe signed Billing for Bournemouth from Huddersfield Town in 2019 for a fee of £15million. The 27-year-old has played 179 games for The Cherries, scoring 31 goals, including one in the 1-1 draw at St James' Park last season.

Mail Sport have reported that Billing would be seen as a potential replacement for Joelinton, whose contract situation has caused uncertainty. The Brazilian still has 18 months left on his deal at Newcastle but - with talks under way to extend his contract - the club are not willing to meet his current wage demands.

Joelinton won't play again this season due to surgery on a thigh injury picked up against Sunderland earlier this month.

Howe is keen to keep Joelinton part of his long-term plans at Newcastle having previously stated a 'like-for-like replacement' couldn't be found for the transformed midfielder.

Newcastle United footballer Joelinton. Picture by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

"It's a real blow for us, and he's had a very stop-start season unfortunately this year whereas he was so consistent last year," Howe said about Joelinton's injury.

"We have no one like Joelinton so we're never going to get a like-for-like replacement. He is our midfield driving force physically and we've got no one like him so it's a big blow."