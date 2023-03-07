Leeds knocked Newcastle's approach for winger Jack Harrison back in the summer, rejecting two bids worth up to £25million. While the former Manchester City man remains a player of interest to Eddie Howe, The Magpies have now reportedly set their sights on defender Robin Koch.

Newcastle are keen to strengthen their options at centre-back and have eyed the eight-time Germany international as a potential option, according to German outlet Sport1. Koch joined Leeds from Freiburg for a reported £13million in 2020 and has gone on to make 64 appearances for the club.

The 26-year-old has got plenty of Premier League experience under his belt though Leeds have conceded more goals than any other top flight side since the start of last season. Koch, whose contract expires next summer, is valued at around £20million but Leeds’ willingness to sell may depend on whether they remain in the Premier League.

Joe Willock of Newcastle United is challenged by Robin Koch of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leeds United at St. James Park on December 31, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Another relegation-threatened defender in Mohammed Salisu from Southampton is also on Newcastle’s radar. A cut-price deal for around £15million could be done should The Saints be relegated at the end of the season.

Newcastle ‘join’ Leeds in race to sign Inter Milan midfielder

Elsewhere on the transfer front, reports from Italy claim that perpetually Premier League linked midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu is being targeted by both Leeds and Newcastle.

Inter Live claim Inter Milan value the Turkey international at around £25million and would be willing to offload him in the summer. The 29-year-old has scored three goals in 33 appearances for Inter so far this season.

Leeds are reportedly interested in signing the midfielder providing they remain in the Premier League though Newcastle's supposed interest could scupper a potential deal. The Magpies would be viewed as a more attractive destination given they have spent the entire season battling for European qualification.

But Newcastle have been linked with Calhanoglu several times in the past and a deal has never progressed beyond speculation, let alone materialised.