The 18-year-old attacking-midfielder has alerted clubs across Europe following an impressive season with Fenerbahce and his modest £15million release clause which was brought into effect after the youngster played 1,500 minutes during the 2022-23 season. Guler scored six goals in 35 appearances for the Turkish Super Lig club last season and is currently away on international duty.

And in only his fourth cap, Guler - nicknamed the ‘Turkish Messi’ - scored his first goal for Turkey in stunning fashion as his left-footed strike found the top left corner from the corner of the box in a 2-0 Euro 2024 qualifier win over Wales.

Given the player’s age, price and evident ability, clubs such as Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in Guler, along with Newcastle.

Guler became Fenerbahce’s youngest ever player when he made his debut for the club at age 16 in 2021. He has since made 51 appearances in the last two seasons, scoring nine goals.

And Guler’s former coach Erol Tokgozler has tipped the youngster to make a big move in the not too distant future.

“I don’t think Arda will stay in Turkey too long,” Tokgozler told CNN Turk back in March. “I know that there are offers from Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

“With each passing match, the number of these [interested] teams will increase. [Bids of] 20 to 30 million euros for Arda will be very ordinary.”