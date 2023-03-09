Newcastle are expected to explore left-back options in the summer with Dan Burn currently starting in the position having moved from centre-back. The Magpies secured the permanent signing of Matt Targett from Aston Villa last summer but the 27-year-old has been limited to just four Premier League starts this season.

Tierney has fallen out of favour at Arsenal following the signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko, starting just four league games in 2022-23. The 25-year-old would be considered an upgrade in the left-back position for Newcastle.

Kieran Tierney of Arsenal before the FA Cup 4th round match between Manchester City and Arsenal at Etihad Stadium on January 27, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

But former Arsenal defender William Gallas has urged Tierney to stay at the Emirates Stadium and compete with Zinchenko, deeming the competition potentially posed by Matt Targett and Dan Burn at Newcastle as insufficient in comparison.

“You always need two quality players in every position if you want to be successful in the Premier League,” Gallas said via GentingCasino. “If Tierney goes to Newcastle, then they won’t have that competition.

“You have to find the best solution for all of the parties because I’m sure Tierney wants to play more regularly. Arsenal need to have good, young players who are waiting to come through and prove their quality.”

Tierney joined Arsenal from Celtic for a reported £25million in 2019 and it is thought a similar offer could tempt The Gunners to sell the left-back this summer.