Newcastle United expected to sign £30m Premier League star after St James’ Park visit

Newcastle are looking to bolster their squad in preparation for European football and have shortlisted Tierney as a top target as they look to upgrade their options at left-back. The Magpies have played the majority of the season with Dan Burn at left-back while Matt Targett has found himself out of favour since joining permanently from Aston Villa last summer for £15million.

Tierney has been limited to just six Premier League starts this season and is understood to be open to leaving Arsenal in order to pursue regular first-team football. And The Magpies are favourites to secure the Scottish international’s signature this summer ahead of Premier League rivals Aston Villa, with a £30million deal up for discussion.

The Times have reported that Tierney is ‘expected’ to join Newcastle this summer. The player still has three years remaining on his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

The 25-year-old recently visited St James’ Park with Arsenal where he came off the bench to replace Oleksandr Zinchenko on the hour mark for his 19th substitute appearance of the Premier League season. He was able to help The Gunners see out a 2-0 win and become on the second team to win away at St James’ Park this season.