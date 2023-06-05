News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers

£42m Leeds United transfer snubs Newcastle United for Manchester City

Newcastle United transfers: Kalvin Phillips wants to stay at Manchester City despite interest from Newcastle United ahead of the summer transfer window.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 5th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 16:18 BST

Phillips joined Manchester City from Leeds United last summer for £42million but has been limited to just two Premier League starts in his first season at the club. Both of those starts came in the final matches of the campaign with City’s third consecutive Premier League title effectively secured.

Phillips also started a further two matches in the domestic cup competitions for City but was largely used as a substitute during the 2022-23 campaign. Given the England midfielder’s lack of minutes at Man City, Newcastle reportedly identified him as a summer transfer target as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his options in the middle of the park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But The Telegraph have claimed that the 27-year-old intends to remain in Manchester and push for a more regular spot in the first-team under Pep Guardiola. A shoulder injury prevented Phillips making any real impact during his first few months at the club as he played just one minute of Premier League football prior to the World Cup break.

Most Popular

Phillips has been capped 26 times by England and played a crucial role in the Three Lions’ Euro 2020 runners-up side. He played over 200 times for Leeds over eight seasons, including two in the Premier League before joining Man City last summer.

The summer transfer window opens for Premier League clubs on Wednesday, June 14 and will run until Friday, September 1.

Related topics:Kalvin PhillipsManchester CityLeeds UnitedPremier LeagueEddie HoweManchesterEnglandPep Guardiola