Raphinha joined Barca for a reported £55million fee from Leeds last summer and has since scored 10 goals in 45 appearances for the Spanish outfit in all competitions. But with Newcastle looking to strengthen in the summer in preparation for European football, Raphinha has re-emerged as a potential target.

Spanish transfer insider Gerard Romero claimed The Magpies made a ‘verbal proposal’ for Raphinha totalling around £60million. Further reports from Spain have suggested Raphinha has given the 'okay' for Barcelona to consider offers for him with the Spanish outfit valuing him at £70million.

But the former Leeds man wasn't happy with the suggestion that he wants to leave the club, branding it a 'lie'.

He responded to the story on Instagram, commenting: "LIE. The person who said this is beyond a liar and uninformed."

The player's comment was then deleted, prompting him to post: "OK, why did you delete my comment? LIE, once again, this 'OK' is LIE And whoever said that is a LIAR, MISINFORMED AND UNPROFESSIONAL. If my comment is deleted, I will post it on my Instagram."