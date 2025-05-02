Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United could look to take advantage of their healthier PSR situation next month.

The summer transfer window officially opens for Newcastle and Premier League clubs on June 16 but there is also a 10 day window between June 1 and June 10 that allows clubs to sign players ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup.

The PSR deadline which all Premier League clubs have to adhere to is on June 30, which create another transfer deadline of sorts as some clubs frantically try to sell players and raise funds while others look to take advantage.

That was the situation Newcastle found itself in last June as they needed to raise a significant sum of money following the end of the 2023-24 season in order to comply with PSR and avoid a points deduction.

Newcastle United PSR transfer scramble

Newcastle felt they were forced to sell young stars Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest and Yankuba Minteh to Brighton last June for a combined fee of £68million to comply with Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Since then, Newcastle have limited their spending while also raising funds through commercial revenue and player sales. The Magpies agreed a £10million deal that saw Miguel Almiron join Atlanta United in January.

The club also got a loan fee for Lloyd Kelly from Juventus which could raise to a total of £20million in the summer due to an obligation to buy deal.

That has resulted in Newcastle being in a much stronger PSR position, while several Premier League sides are expected to be looking to sell players next month to comply with the financial rules. Since Nottingham Forest’s points deduction in the 2022-23 season, no Premier League side has been punished for breaching PSR though Newcastle were understood to have come close last summer and would have if it weren’t for the last-minute sales of Anderson and Minteh.

Newcastle United looking to ‘take advantage’ of PSR deadline

After being victims last summer, Newcastle may look to get their transfer business done quickly before the PSR deadline after creating some financial room to make signings before June 30.

And with some clubs potentially looking to sell players to raise funds, it’s a situation head coach Eddie Howe is hoping to ‘take advantage’ of.

“It's great that the window opens on June 1,” Howe said. “The challenge is for us to sign players in early June.

"But it doesn't always work like that. I hope in reality it does, but it rarely works like that.

"It gets harder and harder to sign good players. So I'd rather sign the right player than settle for someone and get them in early, but let's wait and see, it is very difficult to predict.”

Howe added: “I’ve made it clear last year that there’s almost two transfer windows now. The PSR deadline plays a huge role for clubs – both those clubs with PSR issues and those without, because those without may potentially look to try to sign players. They will look to take advantage of other clubs, as clubs did to us last year, quite rightly.

“It’s a really interesting dynamic, and one that we’re really aware of and that we’ll try to use to our advantage if we can.

“I can’t go into the details of that, but no doubt we’ve got people at the club who are working very hard behind the scenes on it.”