Newcastle United scouts watch £61m star score twice - has already teased summer move
Newcastle United transfers: RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has been scouted by Newcastle United with the view to a summer move.
This month Newcastle have sent scouts to watch the 22-year-old in action against Werder Bremen, where he scored a 96th minute winner, and once again versus Bayern Munich, where he scored a late penalty in a 3-1 win.
The Magpies’ scouting activity has also been reported by Sky Sports, who expect the club to have ‘a really busy summer transfer window’ after securing Champions League football.
The 22-year-old midfielder has fuelled transfer speculation linking him with a move to Newcastle this summer in recent weeks with his comments and social media activity.
After being asked about his future following Leipzig’s win over Bayern, the Hungarian responded (in German) with a smirk: “Next question.”
The youngster has a £61million release clause in his contract at Leipzig which expires in 2026.
After Newcastle’s 4-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion last Thursday night, 433 posted on Instagram stating: “Newcastle are ONE win away from qualification.”
The post was liked by Szoboszlai, who has scored 19 goals in 89 appearances for Leipzig over the past two seasons since signing from Red Bull Salzburg.
Since then, both Newcastle and Leipzig have secured Champions League football with Szoboszlai taking to social media once again to post: “See you again soon @championsleague! ”
While an obvious reference to Leipzig’s Champions League qualification, Szoboszlai could still yet be playing Champions League football regardless next season with Newcastle earning a spot in the group stage for the first time in over 20 years.