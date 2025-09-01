A box of tricks who needs to flesh out a bit and become more robust, but is rated highly by the coaching staff. Has a chance, if he develops physically. Played the first 45. | Getty Images

Newcastle United have confirmed a deadline day loan exit for 18-year-old winger Trevan Sanusi.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As reported by The Gazette, the teenager has joined Ligue 1 side Lorient on loan for the 2025/26 season.

Sanusi was subject to transfer interest from several French sides before newly-promoted Lorient were able to strike a deal with the left-winger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle will have a break clause that will give them the option to recall Sanusi in January should they wish.

The loan move comes after Sanusi was substituted early with a suspected muscle injury during Newcastle Under-21s' 2-2 draw at Birmingham City on Friday.

Sanusi joined Newcastle from Birmingham City back in 2023 and has gone on to become a regular at Under-21s level while also breaking into the first team.

Magpies head coach Eddie Howe called Sanusi up to the first team squad for pre-season in 2024 before handing him his competitive first-team debut against Bromley at St James’ Park back in January 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United loan exit confirmed

A club statement released on Monday evening read: Newcastle United winger Trevan Sanusi has joined Ligue 1 side FC Lorient on loan for the 2025/26 season.

“Sanusi, who arrived on Tyneside from hometown club Birmingham City in 2023, penned a new contract with the Magpies earlier this summer. He will now head to the French top-flight to join a Lorient side currently sitting 16th in the table.

“The 18-year-old, who has represented England at under-18 level, made his professional debut during January’s FA Cup win against Bromley and has been a regular fixture for the under-21s at the beginning of the 2025/26 season.

“Everyone at the club wishes Trevan well for his time on loan at the Stade du Moustoir.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

More loan exits set to follow at NUFC

In addition to Sanusi, Newcastle will also sanction a Championship loan exit for right-back Harrison Ashby for the third summer in a row.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Queens Park Rangers and the season before at Swansea City. This summer, he has attracted interest from Stoke City having been made available for loan by Newcastle.

Ashby joined Newcastle from West Ham United in January 2023 but has yet to make a competitive first-team appearance for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, Newcastle have also made several Under-21s players available for loan with Travis Hernes expected to join Dutch side Groningen for the season.

Newcastle United major deadline day exit to be confirmed

Newcastle have agreed a deadline day signing of Yoane Wissa from Brentford for £55million. There is also a major exit in the pipeline with Alexander Isak set to complete a Premier League record £130million transfer to Liverpool.

Both moves are set to be confirmed now the 7pm transfer deadline has passed.

Your next Newcastle United read: Liverpool trigger Alexander Isak transfer clause that has cost Newcastle United millions