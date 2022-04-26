Newcastle United trio named in Alan Shearer's Premier League team of the week – Manchester City and Arsenal duos also feature

Alan Shearer has named two Newcastle United players in his Premier League team of the week following Saturday’s 3-0 win at Norwich City.

By Dominic Scurr
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 5:47 pm

It was The Magpies’ biggest win of the season so far and one that took them into the top half of the table for the first time this campaign.

Joelinton, playing back in an attacking position, grabbed a first half brace before Bruno Guimaraes grabbed his third goal in as many games for United with a composed dink over Tim Krul.

And both players were named in Shearer’s team of the week once again following their impressive individual displays.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was also named manager of the week by the Magpies’ all-time top goalscorer.

Alan Shearer’s matchweek 34 team of the week: Fabianski (West Ham United); Tarkowski (Burnley), Jansson (Brentford), Robertson (Liverpool); Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Elneny (Arsenal), Guimaraes (Newcastle), De Bruyne (Manchester City); Saka (Arsenal), Joelinton (Newcastle), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City).

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring their side's third goal during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Newcastle United at Carrow Road on April 23, 2022 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

