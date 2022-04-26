It was The Magpies’ biggest win of the season so far and one that took them into the top half of the table for the first time this campaign.
Joelinton, playing back in an attacking position, grabbed a first half brace before Bruno Guimaraes grabbed his third goal in as many games for United with a composed dink over Tim Krul.
And both players were named in Shearer’s team of the week once again following their impressive individual displays.
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was also named manager of the week by the Magpies’ all-time top goalscorer.
Alan Shearer’s matchweek 34 team of the week: Fabianski (West Ham United); Tarkowski (Burnley), Jansson (Brentford), Robertson (Liverpool); Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Elneny (Arsenal), Guimaraes (Newcastle), De Bruyne (Manchester City); Saka (Arsenal), Joelinton (Newcastle), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City).