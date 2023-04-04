It is a quick turnaround for Newcastle United ahead of Wednesday night’s trip to West Ham United (8pm kick-off) - here is the latest injury news.

Newcastle travel to the London Stadium hoping to make it four wins in a row following Sunday’s 2-0 win over Manchester United at St James’ Park. Joe Willock, who opened the scoring against Man United, was withdrawn in the closing stages with a potential hamstring issue.

Willock is a doubt for the trip as it stands with Magpies head coach Eddie Howe giving little away during his pre-match press conference on Tuesday morning. Miguel Almiron is also out along with long-term absentee Emil Krafth.

Matty Longstaff is also a long-term absence with his contract set to expire in the summer. He has not been included in Newcastle’s 25-man squad for the second half of the season since returning from a loan spell at Colchester United.

Gianluca Scamacca is the only major concern for West Ham heading into the game with the striker picking up a knee injury. Scamacca and Willock are the two doubts heading into the game for either side while Newcastle also have a few players already ruled out.

Here is Newcastle’s current injury list and expected return dates...

1 . Joe Willock was a concern following Sunday’s win over Manchester United as he was taken off with a potential hamstring issue. Eddie Howe was unable to provide a fitness update ahead of the trip to West Ham United on Tuesday. What Howe said: “Joe Willock’s the obvious one. He was feeling his hamstring, but he wasn’t sure if it was cramp or something more sinister. So we’ll wait and see. A couple more players just nursing little things because of the physical game that it was.” Estimated return date: 05/03 - West Ham (A) Joe Willock opened the scoring for Newcastle United on Sunday (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

2 . Miguel Almiron - thigh Top scorer Miguel Almiron was forced to withdraw from international duty with Paraguay after picking up a thigh injury in training at Newcastle. He is now facing an extended spell on the sidelines. What Howe said: “Miggy pulled a thigh muscle in training. Unfortunately, it’s quite a bad one. It’s going to be six weeks.” Estimated return date: 30/04 - Southampton (H) Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY Photo Sales

3 . Emil Krafth - ACL The Swedish right-back is has been out for the majority of the season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament against Tranmere in August. What Howe said: “There’s a very, very slim chance, I wouldn’t hold out much hope that we’ll see him before the end of the season.” Estimated return date: Pre season Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales

4 . Ryan Fraser - training with Under-21s Ryan Fraser is not part of Eddie Howe’s first team plans at the moment and is expected to be moved on from the club in the summer. He is unlikely to feature again this season. What Howe said: “I made the decision to concentrate on players that are committed to Newcastle. For the benefit of the group, I’ve made that call.” Estimated return date: Unknown Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales