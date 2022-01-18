Newcastle United U18s 3-2 Colchester United U18 player ratings: Young Magpies starlets to look out for following FA Youth Cup win
Newcastle United progressed in the FA Youth Cup following a 3-2 win – but how did the players fare?
A first half own goal and second half strikes from Callum McNally and Michael Ndiweni saw Newcastle 3-0 up before Samson Tovide and T’aizo Marcel-Dilaver made the scoreline more respectable for Colchester with late strikes.
Despite the result, Newcastle suffered injury blows to Callum McNally, Jay Turner-Cooke and Josh Stewart during the match.
But that didn’t stop the youngsters enjoying a solid win in front of 1,279 supporters at St James’s Park on Monday night.
Peter Ramage’s side now face a trip to Blackpool in the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup.
Here are Dominic Scurr’s player ratings from the match…
Max Thompson – 8
Made a fine reaction stop to prevent Colchester getting straight back into the game after The Magpies took the lead. Made a couple of good saves and displayed great distribution and handling throughout. Deserved a clean sheet but could do little about either goal.
Callum McNally – 8
Made some important challenges down the right. Fine volleyed finish doubled Newcastle’s lead early in the second half. His evening was cut short due to an injury.
Beau Beresford – 8
Made several good blocks and challenges and was a persistent annoyance for Colchester’s attacking players as he won the ball back on numerous occasions.
Jamie Miley – 7
Caused havoc with his cross into the box leading to the opening goal. Distributed the ball well throughout the evening. Booked.
Ciaran Thompson – 7
Remained solid at the back despite the late scare.
Josh Stewart – 7
Made several good challenges and was an important aerial presence before going off injured.
Ben Parkinson – 7
Came close early on with a cross-cum-shot from the right. Was lively and remained a threat throughout the evening.
James Huntley – 8
Got stuck in and brought the ball forward well from midfield. Fired a shot over in the second half.
Michael Ndiweni – 8
Caused a threat with plenty of energy getting forward and held the ball up well. Let a good chance go begging early in the second half as his touch eluded him but made no mistake later in the game with a fine finish to make it 3-0. Booked.
Jay Turner-Cooke – 7
Tracked back and put in a great challenge early on as Colchester threatened. Tried to battle on after taking a knock but had to be replaced before half-time.
Kyle Crossley – 7
Showed a good turn of pace to break from a Colchester corner just couldn’t apply the finish. Came close on a couple more occasions but couldn’t find the net.
Substitutes
Lewis Miley – 7
On for Turner-Cooke 42: Forced a good save from the goalkeeper with an effort from distance.
Harry Powell – 7
On for Stewart 59: Got stuck in at the back after coming off the bench.
Dylan Charlton – 7
On for McNally 81: Helped Newcastle see out the win with a good challenge and interception.