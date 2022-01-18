A first half own goal and second half strikes from Callum McNally and Michael Ndiweni saw Newcastle 3-0 up before Samson Tovide and T’aizo Marcel-Dilaver made the scoreline more respectable for Colchester with late strikes.

Despite the result, Newcastle suffered injury blows to Callum McNally, Jay Turner-Cooke and Josh Stewart during the match.

But that didn’t stop the youngsters enjoying a solid win in front of 1,279 supporters at St James’s Park on Monday night.

NUFC U18s v Colchester U18s.

Peter Ramage’s side now face a trip to Blackpool in the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup.

Here are Dominic Scurr’s player ratings from the match…

Max Thompson – 8

Made a fine reaction stop to prevent Colchester getting straight back into the game after The Magpies took the lead. Made a couple of good saves and displayed great distribution and handling throughout. Deserved a clean sheet but could do little about either goal.

Callum McNally – 8

Made some important challenges down the right. Fine volleyed finish doubled Newcastle’s lead early in the second half. His evening was cut short due to an injury.

Beau Beresford – 8

Made several good blocks and challenges and was a persistent annoyance for Colchester’s attacking players as he won the ball back on numerous occasions.

Jamie Miley – 7

Caused havoc with his cross into the box leading to the opening goal. Distributed the ball well throughout the evening. Booked.

Ciaran Thompson – 7

Remained solid at the back despite the late scare.

Josh Stewart – 7

Made several good challenges and was an important aerial presence before going off injured.

Ben Parkinson – 7

Came close early on with a cross-cum-shot from the right. Was lively and remained a threat throughout the evening.

James Huntley – 8

Got stuck in and brought the ball forward well from midfield. Fired a shot over in the second half.

Michael Ndiweni – 8

Caused a threat with plenty of energy getting forward and held the ball up well. Let a good chance go begging early in the second half as his touch eluded him but made no mistake later in the game with a fine finish to make it 3-0. Booked.

Jay Turner-Cooke – 7

Tracked back and put in a great challenge early on as Colchester threatened. Tried to battle on after taking a knock but had to be replaced before half-time.

Kyle Crossley – 7

Showed a good turn of pace to break from a Colchester corner just couldn’t apply the finish. Came close on a couple more occasions but couldn’t find the net.

Substitutes

Lewis Miley – 7

On for Turner-Cooke 42: Forced a good save from the goalkeeper with an effort from distance.

Harry Powell – 7

On for Stewart 59: Got stuck in at the back after coming off the bench.

Dylan Charlton – 7

On for McNally 81: Helped Newcastle see out the win with a good challenge and interception.

