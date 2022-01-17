The Magpies have won just one of their 20 Premier League matches so far this season and sit 19th in the table on 12 points.

Eddie Howe’s side faced relegation rivals Watford at St James’s Park on Saturday and took the lead in the second half through Allan Saint-Maximin only for Joao Pedro to equalise in the 87th minute.

The draw keeps Newcastle two points from safety with 17th place Watford having a game in hand. Wins for Norwich City and Leeds United also helped them in their battle to avoid the drop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Wood of Newcastle United reacts after their sides draw during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Watford at St. James Park on January 15, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Following the weekend’s results, we’ve compiled data from FiveThirtyEight’s supercomputer, which has predicted the final 2021-22 Premier League standings using a range of statistical calculations, form guides and data analysis.

Here is the supercomputer prediction…

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

Pep Guardiola's side have been tipped to retain the Premier League title. The data experts estimate they have a 87% chance of winning the title, up from just 49% prior to the festive period.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

Liverpool are predicted to just miss out on the title by 10 points. According to the supercomputer, they have a 12% chance of winning the title and a 99%+ chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

The European Champions are looking to claim their first league title in five years but have been predicted to finish third this season. The data experts estimate they still have an less than 1% chance of finishing top while their chances of Champions League qualification are 93%.

The Gunners' chances of ending their five season Champions League qualification drought are reasonable with a 41% chance of a top four finish.

Spurs are predicted to miss out on Champions League qualification, one point behind Arsenal. The data experts estimate they have a 34% chance of a top four finish though they also claim Spurs have a higher chance of finishing in the bottom half than they do 2nd.

The Hammers are enjoying a great season in the top flight and have a chance to secure Champions League qualification for the first time. Their chances of a top four finish are 11%.

Manchester United have been predicted to finish outside the top four. Their chances of Champions League qualification have been calculated at 10% while their chances of finishing 14th are higher than finishing 2nd.

Brighton are another side on course for their best ever Premier League season. They have less than a 1% chance of being relegated and a 3% of making the top four.

Wolves are predicted to finish 9th come the end of the season. They have a top four chance of 3%.

Last season's FA Cup winners are predicted to finish 9th. They have a 1% chance of finishing 17th and a 4% of UCL qualification.

Villa are another side safely tipped to avoid relegation this season with just a 2% chance of finishing in the bottom three as it stands.

Crystal Palace have just a 3% probability of relegation and currently sit 11 points above the bottom three.

The Saints have just a 5% probability of relegation. They currently sit 11 points above the bottom three.

The Premier League newcomers have been tipped to stay up with relative ease with just a 6% chance of an immediate return to the Championship.

Leeds may be suffering from a small dose of second season syndrome so far but the supercomputer has backed them to stay up comfortably following their win at West Ham United with just a 7% chance of relegation.

Managerless Everton are having a tough season with a probability of relegation at 12%.

Burnley currently sit bottom of the table but several games in hand could see them move out of the relegation zone. But with just one win all season, their spell in the top flight remains under serious threat with a calculated 43% chance of relegation.

Watford are predicted to go down this season by just a single point. Their chances of relegation are a fairly substantial 53% with a 11% probability of finishing rock bottom.

The Magpies have dropped more points from winning positions than any other side in the Premier League this season and currently sit 19th. This is the position they have been predicted to finish with a whopping 79% chance of relegation, according to the data experts.