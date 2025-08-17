Newcastle United Under-21s suffered a narrow home defeat against their Southampton counterparts in the opening game of their Premier League 2 campaign as a former trialist came back to haunt the Magpies.

The likes of Lewis Hall and Seung Soo Park were handed valuable minutes as they work towards finding full fitness - but they were unable to prevent their side from coming out second best against a powerful Saints outfit.

The visitors took the lead on the quarter hour mark when Bailey Dipepa scored at the near post - but their lead lasted barely 60 seconds as Sean Neave continued to show why he is so highly rated within the Magpies setup with a neat finish.

However, the game would be decided by a second half goal from Saints forward Romeo Akachukwu as the former Magpies trialist curled beyond Max Thompson to give the visitors all three points.

Here are your Newcastle United player ratings from a frustrating afternoon at Whitley Park.

1 . Max Thompson - 6 Couldn't really do anything about the two goals he conceded and didn't have too much else to do. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Harrison Ashby - 7 Got forward very well in key moments and showed his ability to switch play effectively. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Lewis Hall - 7 A solid display from the England defender as he works his way towards full fitness. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Alex Murphy - 6 Was troubled by a lively Saints forward line. | Getty Images Photo Sales